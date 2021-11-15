Lafayette home heavily damaged in early-morning fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A home on Leroy St. in Lafayette was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Robert Benoit said Lafayette firefighters responded to a call about a house fire at 105 Leroy St. at 6:18 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, the front room of the house was completely engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews conducted search and rescue, but no one was in the house.

The fire was brought under control within ten minutes, but it was heavily damaged.

While investigating the incident, fire officials learned the home had no utility services. According to the neighbors, it has not been occupied for months. The home was vacant. Individuals were seen, at times, going into the vacant structure.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated in the living room. The cause of the fire is under investigation