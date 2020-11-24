Lafayette firefighters: Two early morning blazes intentionally set

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Fire Department investigators have determined that a pair of early morning fires in the 1100 block of Carmel Drive were intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 4:34 a.m. this morning. As they arrived, Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said they saw heavy smoke coming from one of three vacant homes on the property and found flames on the exterior of the home. That fire was put out in around 10 minutes, and the home sustained minor fire damage.

But while on scene, firefighters also discovered a small fire in a neighboring home, which was quickly extinguished. Both homes were rental properties that had been vacant for approximately two weeks.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department at (337) 291-8716.