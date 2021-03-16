Lafayette firefighters seeking information on vehicle arson in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected in being involved with a vehicle arson incident on March 2 in the 1000 block of Fortune Rd. in Youngsville.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, crews responded to a call at around 4 a.m. for a vehicle fire in a shopping center parking lot.

“When firefighters arrived on scene, the truck was ablaze in the parking lot,” said Trahan. “No one was on scene. After the fire was extinguished, investigators with Lafayette Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set.”

Fire officials believe the vehicle in the photos may be involved in the arson. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department.