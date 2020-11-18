Lafayette firefighters on scene of gas leak on Louisiana Avenue

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters and the parish’s Hazmat team are on the scene of a gas leak at the intersection of Louisiana Ave. and S. Orange Street.

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan confirmed that LUS crews were doing a repair on a water line when they accidentally hit a gas main, causing a leak. Atmos Energy officials are on the scene repairing the pipe

Lafayette Police have blocked traffic on Louisiana Ave. at the intersections of S. Magnolia and S. Sterling streets. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. Crews expect repair work to take at least two hours.