Lafayette firefighters clean up hazmat leak on Ridona St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A hazardous materials leak on Ridona St. in Lafayette was contained by firefighters after they responded to a call at around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, the leaking substance was determined to be Xylene, which is a flammable product. The chemical was leaking from a storage tote at a business named Oilflow.

Officials began the process of transferring the chemical to another storage tote, said Trahan. A private company will complete the cleaup and decontamination. Meanwhile, the roadway near Oilflow was blocked to traffic with Acadian Ambulance on standby.

It is unknown how much of the chemical spilled.