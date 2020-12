Lafayette firefighters responded to an early morning house just off Pinhook Road.

The house fire was in the 200 block of Sunnyside Lane on Sunday.

According to emergency response, firefighters arrived on scene around 2:00 a.m..

Firefighters worked the blaze for about hour to both extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

Reportedly, one occupant who was in the home escaped before the fire spread.

Thus far, no reports of injuries.