Lafayette Fire Department told hold fire prevention drive-thru parade Oct. 9

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters are hoping to put fire prevention on the minds of area children with a drive-thru parade set for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department will be parked at the Fire Prevention Bureau at 2100 Jefferson St., where parents can bring their children to see a fire truck, aerial ladder and fire safety house on display, along with the mascot Sparky. The first 200 children will receive a fire safety goody bag along with pizza and a drink.

The event is part of the department’s Fire Prevention Week campaign to educate the community about the Sounds of Fire Safety and to reduce homes fires in the community. Co-sponsors for the event are: Domino’s Pizza, Acadian Bottling Company, Hiller Companies, and Super One Foods.