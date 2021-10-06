Lafayette Fire Department told hold fire prevention drive-thru parade Oct. 9

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lafayette Fire Department

Lafayette Fire Department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters are hoping to put fire prevention on the minds of area children with a drive-thru parade set for Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department will be parked at the Fire Prevention Bureau at 2100 Jefferson St., where parents can bring their children to see a fire truck, aerial ladder and fire safety house on display, along with the mascot Sparky. The first 200 children will receive a fire safety goody bag along with pizza and a drink.

The event is part of the department’s Fire Prevention Week campaign to educate the community about the Sounds of Fire Safety and to reduce homes fires in the community. Co-sponsors for the event are: Domino’s Pizza, Acadian Bottling Company, Hiller Companies, and Super One Foods.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar