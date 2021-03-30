Lafayette Fire Department teams up with pregnancy clinic for ‘community-wide baby shower’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department is teaming up with A Pregnancy Center and Clinic to host a community-wide baby shower called April Showers.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, April Showers is designed to raise much-needed baby items for those who come to A Pregnancy Center & Clinic in need of help. During the entire month of April, the community can drop off baby items like diapers, baby powder, lotion, shampoo, bottles, pacifiers, diaper bags, car seats and others to any Lafayette Fire Department stations.

“Lafayette Fire Department is excited about the partnership,” said Trahan. “Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled last year. We’re hoping this year is a huge success. With 14 different fire stations located throughout the city, drop-off points for individuals willing to donate the items are easily accessible. There is a collection box located in each fire station. Bring the items inside and firefighters will place them in the box.”