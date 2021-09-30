Lafayette Fire Department gives fire safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign.

This year’s campaign is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and is October 3-9. The goal is to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

The Lafayette Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Fire Chief Robert Benoit. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

Lafayette Fire Department wants to share safety tips to help people “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

The Lafayette Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”, including “drive-thru” parade on Saturday, October 9th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at our Fire Prevention Bureau located at 2100 Jefferson Street.

Parents will be able to drive through the parking lot where we will have a fire truck, aerial ladder, and our fire safety house on display. The first 100 children will receive a goody bag along with pizza and a drink. Sparky will also be on hand to wave at the kids as they pass by.

In addition, we are offering Virtual Fire Safety Classes to grades k thru 3rd. If teachers are interested, please contact our Fire Prevention Bureau at 291-8704.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter as we promote Fire Prevention Week, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” with fire safety tips. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org