LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department has announced the sudden passing of one of their members this week.

In a social media post, they stated that Fire Inspector Chief Keith Sonnier had passed away.

He was an active firefighter with over 33 years of service, the post stated.

No cause of death was given.

“We offer his family and love ones our deepest condolences. Please keep his family in your prayers,” the post stated.