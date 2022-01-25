LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Laura Citrons’ fascination with fashion started when she was just a little girl. She went from playing dress-up with her friends and family to designing outfits for top music artists and being featured in well-known magazines.

Citron said growing up, “I would go into my mom’s closet. She saved all of these ball gowns and dresses from years and years. I would put them together, style them with looks, handbags and shoes and then I would invite all of my friends to overdress them, do little fashion shows and make my mom and friends do fashion shows.”

Laura Citron, a Broussard native, spent her childhood fantasizing about a world filled with bold and bright fabrics and clothing. She says fashion has always sparked her imagination.

“It also made me see that there was a world that I wasn’t familiar with,” Citron said. “It was all sequins and I was like, I don’t know what this world is but I want to be in it.”

Years later, what she thought was a change of heart led her right into her dream career.

One summer Citron interned for the Tyra Banks show to pursue her career in broadcast journalism, it wasn’t before long she found herself transitioning to the wardrobe department, doing what she loved.

“I was like oh ok, it is possible to have a job in fashion,” said Citron.

She continued her fashion career. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she was encouraged to start her own label.

Her work has been published in some of the top magazine issues like Rolling Stone and more. Her most recent accomplishment is Vogue magazine.

“It was definitely a surprise, I didn’t even know about it. It was a photoshoot that we did in Nashville with a lot of really talented people. The stylist reached out and said ‘you would be great for this.’ All of a sudden I get an email saying your piece is in Vogue. I still can’t believe it,” explained Citron.

Citron says if she wouldn’t have taken the risk, she would not be where she is today.

