LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Family members are searching for their loved one who has a mental disorder.

Nick Richard, who was diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder, has been missing since July 20.

His family says he is known to walk around the Lafayette area but now they have no idea where he might be.

Richard is 5’6, 130 lbs.

If you see Nick, the family is requesting that you call them at 337-446-9061.