Lafayette family loses everything in house fire

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette family lost everything after their home caught fire Saturday on Warren Street.

It happened around 12:30 p.m.

An initial report states that the owner’s son was home at the time of the fire and heard popping sounds coming from his bedroom.

As he approached the door of the bedroom, it was reportedly engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say he was able to escape and go to the neighbors house to call 911.

Responders arrived and were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

America Red Cross was contacted to assist the family as they lost everything in the fire.