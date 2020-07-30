Lafayette family left homeless by rental scam

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family that was living inside of a home on the north side of Lafayette found out they were scammed when police and the realtor came knocking on their door.

It started with a gut feeling. Excited about her new home, Brittney Tullier began to feel at ease. But it was too late. She realized she should have followed her first instinct.

Tullier thought she was moving into her dream home. Turns out she was scammed.

She found the home on Zillow, a website where you can browse listings, connect with agents and more.

She say’s everything seemed legit the scammer even provided identification.

Last night while unpacking, over fifteen units showed up at her doorstep looking for proof that she has documents on the home, says Tullier.

After providing the documentation, the cops left the home.

This morning the police and the realtor showed up to break the news that she had been scammed.

Now forced to pack up and move, Tullier says her family has nowhere to go.

“All I’m trying to do is make life better for my children. I really didn’t think this was going to happen,” said Tullier. “Now my children are heartbroken because we have no money and no place.”

If you would like to help the family contact Brittney Tullier at (337) 703-5286 or Angela Noel at (337) 781-8179