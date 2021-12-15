Lafayette family fears loved one’s murder case won’t be solved

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The family of a Lafayette man who was gunned down and killed while driving on I-10 is fighting to keep his name alive.

They say their worst fear is their brother’s case going cold, but they won’t give up until his killer is brought to justice.

37-year-old Harold Carmouche was killed after leaving downtown Lafayette early one morning in June.

It’s been six months since he was killed, yet no arrests have been made.

“It is 6 months, and it still feels like the day it happened, like we’re stuck right there at the same day of June 6th,” Harold Carmouche’s sister, Lena Lewis said.

Carmouche was on his way home, driving along I-10 near Crowley, when authorities say a person in another vehicle shot him in his car. He died at the hospital hours later.

“We miss him so much. It’s not the same at all,” Lewis added, holding back tears.

His sisters say it’s tough to know someone stole his life.

“We try to accept that he’s not here, but it’s so hard. This is really a hard one,” Lewis said.

So far, no one has been arrested for his murder. His sisters say they know an arrest won’t bring him back, but it’s what they need to move forward.

“We’re not going to stop. I will not. If I got to do this until the day the Lord calls me home, that’s what I’m going to do because I’m not giving up on this. I’m not stopping at all,” Lewis told News Ten.

Her worst fear is her brother’s murder never being solved.

“I know the person who did it won’t come forward. I already know that, but the people that’s around him and know that’s the people who did it, y’all call. Call and say something. If there’s anything y’all know, please come forward,” she pleaded.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating Carmouche’s murder. Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they are still working to identify suspects.