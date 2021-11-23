LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Small Business Saturday offers more than just discounts and deals to shoppers, it attracts customers to mom and pop businesses in downtown Lafayette.

Board members with Lafayette’s Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Unlimited are reminding folks to shop small.

“Remember that when you shop at small businesses in your own community you’re keeping money in our local economy,” explained Anita Begnaud, CEO of DDA of Lafayette.

Tess Brunet is co-owner of Lagniappe Records along with her husband Patrick Hodgkins. The record shop has sat on Jefferson street for 6 years. While preparing for the long lines they get every year, they are encouraging the community to continue to shop locally.

Brunet says, “It’s important to not only shop locally during the holiday season but all year long.”

Robin Thibodeaux says locals should understand the importance of supporting their community. At her home decor company, Designs by Robin on Jefferson Street, local college students are able to intern at her store providing them with the experience they need.

This is one of the many ways she gives back.

“If you come into the store we probably have 10 local artists around the Lafayette area where we feature their work. Please come in and shop locally it’s a community we are building here on Jefferson street”, said Thibodeaux.

Some downtown businesses that usually are not open on Saturday will be open this weekend.

Visit downtownlafayette.org for a list of local businesses, a map of downtown, and more resources.