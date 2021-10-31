Lafayette diocese will bury the forgotten, unclaimed dead on All Souls’ Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Diocese of Lafayette will host a funeral mass Tuesday, Nov. 2 of the forgotten and unclaimed dead in Lafayette Parish.

The coffins of men, women, and children who have died over the past year, and whose bodies have gone unclaimed, will line the aisle at the Cathedral of St. John adorned with floral arrangements prepared for their final resting place.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel will lead the special All Souls Day Mass which will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and can serve as pallbearers during burial in St. John’s Cemetery, located behind the Cathedral.

“The Mass honors the dignity of human life, acknowledging that no one is ever forgotten in Christ,” the diocese said.

The Corporal Work of Mercy is the result of a partnership between St. John’s Cathedral and Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

It is still unknown how many bodies remain unclaimed in 2021.