Lafayette designates on-street parking for early voting in Nov. 3 election

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On-street, reserved parking in downtown Lafayette will be available at no cost for early voters from Oct. 16 through Oct. 27. Parking meters will be clearly marked with “Early Voter Parking Only” signage in the following areas:

W. Convent St. between Buchanan St. and Lafayette St. (across from First Baptist School)

Lafayette St. between Convent St. and Barry St. (across from First Baptist School and in front of the Alexandre Mouton House)

These designated parking spots are intended for short-term parking for early voters only who are casting ballots at the Registrar of Voters office at 1010 Lafayette Street. Early voting runs from Friday, Oct. 16 and through Tuesday, Oct. 27 – with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25 – from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.