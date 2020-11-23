Lafayette deputies looking for man who stalked jogging girl

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect who stalked a 14-year-old girl as she jogged in the 2700 block of Robley Drive.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the suspect drive a truck like the one pictured above. At around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, the suspect began following the girl. The teen turned into a nearby neighborhood where the truck continued to follow her. The suspect got closer, and rolled down his window to try to talk to the teen. When the suspect unbuckled his seatbelt, the teen quickly ran away through a nearby field.

The suspect is described as a white male, 45-60 years old with dark-colored hair with grey. He had mostly grey stubble and was wearing a “Go Army” hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-5895, Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.