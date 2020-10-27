Lafayette deputies looking for endangered runaway teen

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Carencro teen who could possibly be in the Scott area.

Junior Edwardo Rios, 16, of Carencro, has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark shirt, a red and black sweatshirt and a red ball cap. He was last seen July 26.

If you see Rios, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

