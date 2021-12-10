Lafayette deputies arrest 3 on I-10 for weapons, drugs charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three men were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 8 on weapons and drugs charges after officers stopped to give them motorist assistance on I-10 and smelled marijuana.

Hunter Hanks, 25, faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $20,000. Hanks has since bonded out.

Lonnie Lambert, 26, faces charges of possession of a Schedule I narcotic and possession of a Schedule II narcotic. Bond was set at $1,000. Lambert has since bonded out.

Kayle Richard, 25, faces charges of possession of a Schedule I narcotic, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and unlawful handling of machine guns. Bond was set at $5,000. Richard has since bonded out.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Valerie Ponsetti, officials were attempting to offer motorist assistance to the three suspects at around 3 p.m. Wednesday. While helping, deputies smelled suspected marijuana, leading them to conduct a search of the vehicle under probable cause.

“Throughout the investigation, agents located an AK-47 rifle with an extended magazine, a Glock pistol with an extended magazine that was illegally modified with the addition of a full-auto selector, a .45 caliber handgun, numerous rounds of ammunition for the weapons, approximately 32.8 grams of Marijuana and four tablets of Hydrocodone,” said Ponsetti.

The three men were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.