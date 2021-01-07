Lafayette daycare receives funding through LPSS to help provide education to students free of cost

LAFAYETTE, (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish School System rolled out a new Ready Start Network program funded by the Louisiana Department of Education.

The program provides quality assistance to pre-schools in the parish.

Emmy Thibodeaux, early childhood network coordinator with LPSS says the three-year grant provides seats and other services to early childhood programs that are free to qualified families.

“In Lafayette, we were awarded 60 seats for children birthed to three. We partnered with seven local child care centers that are offering these seats to families and children in Lafayette,” Thibodeau said.

Beyonka Heine is the owner and director of the childcare center Divine Treasures Development in Lafayette, which is one of the seven child care centers offering seats.

Heine says she started the project five years ago. Her goal was to provide quality childcare to the community.

Now with the help of the Lafayette Parish School system’s Ready Start Network program, Heine is able to assist 22 students free of cost.

“We are in an area where there are not a lot of quality child care centers so it was a blessing to other people,” she said.

She said she applied and was selected by LPSS as one of the top facilities in the parish.

In just one month all openings were filled.

“We filled all 22 spots so we are not accepting any applications now but we do have a waiting list,” she explained.

Heine says for people who do not qualify, there are other options.

“There is other funding out there,” she said. “Just give us a call and I’ll be more than happy to help you.”