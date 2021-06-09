Lafayette couple to compete on new TBS game show June 10

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A married Lafayette couple will be competing to win $250,000 in a new TBS game show set to start Thursday, June 10.

Whitney and Kal Savoie will compete on “The Cube” at 8 p.m. on TBS on June 10 and June 17.

The show is hosted by NBA All-Star Dwayne Wade and is based on a UK game show. The series pits contestant pairs against “seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in ‘The Cube,’ an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude…,” according to producers. Working as a team, using “skill, nerve and determination,” each pair has nine lives to complete seven games worth an increasing amount of money.

“Whitney and Kal Savoie met while in college when Kal was the coach of Whitney’s flag football team,” states the press relese. “They got married, moved to Lafayette, Louisiana, and now have three children together. Kal’s strength is numbers and puzzles while Whitney has determination and athleticism. This competitive duo works well together to solve any problem put in front of them.”