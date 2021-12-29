Lafayette Consolidated Government weighing rights for employees who use CBD

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –No word yet, on whether the Lafayette Consolidated Government will create an employee policy about CBD use.

The CBD policy inquiry stems from an LPD officer fired after testing positive for marijuana metabolite.

However, he argued he used CBD to help with sleep and he recently won his appeal.

Attorney Allyson Melancon’s win for reinstated LPD Officer Bernard Anderson may have set a new precedent or guideline that LCG may want to follow when an employee is found to have used a CBD product.

“If the policy is going to be no CBD, then they just need to say that” Melancon stated.

Lafayette resident Sebastian Fontenot says he’s no CBD expert but explains a CBD policy for LCG should not be a ‘No Tolerance Policy’.

“CBD doesn’t really affect your body like THC. It’s more of something for pain. I don’t think there should be any type of regulation for a police officer and CBD,” Fontenot stated.

In Louisiana, CBD with THC levels that don’t exceed 0.3% is legal.

Resident Ben Koch and his friend agree a CBD use is not a reason to terminate an employee.

“This is 2021, 2022. I feel like we need to come up with the times to make more money for our community. New polices need to be had,” Koch said.

“If he’s using it as a sleep aide and it doesn’t have any negative repercussions on your health the next day,” Koch’s friend added.

In Broussard, the owner of a CBD dispensary says CBD is not marijuana.

Jeff Guildry says it’s a different cannabinoid and plant.

“You got a hemp plant and a marijuana plant. A marijuana plant produces greater than a three percent THC and a hemp plant produces less than a three percent THC,” owner Jeff Guidry explained.