Lafayette Consolidated Government launches new website

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government announced this afternoon they have launched a “new, more modern” website for citizens’ needs.

According to a press release, the original website was “difficult to navigate and difficult for users to find the information they were seeking.”

“Our new site captures the vibrance of Lafayette and LCG’s commitment to bettering the lives of citizens through the use of technology.” said Chief Information Officer Randy Gray “We are now able to connect Lafayette Parish citizens to government services through our new website which presents important government information in an accessible way.”

Users will experience a clean and simple design featuring five main categories:

Government Directory

Residential

Business

Careers

In the News

“It was important for us to research what information citizens were looking for to ensure that the new layout would be clean and user-friendly,” said Senior Communications Specialist Kathryn Reaux. “The previous layout was cluttered with links and overwhelming to users. Much of the information on the site has not changed, but it is presented in a way that allows the user to navigate the site with ease.”

Other features on the homepage include a prominent search bar, quick access to LCG’s digital platforms, live public meetings, calendar of LCG events, highlights of LCG programs and initiatives, and active alerts which provide citizens with information on in-progress issues such as COVID-19 information, hurricane safety information and boil advisories.

The new LCG website can be found at https://www.lafayettela.gov/.