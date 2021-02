LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Consolidated Government has put into place a parish-wide stay at home order and curfew that becomes effective at midnight Sunday.

The order will prohibit everyone from taking part in non-essential activities.

According to LCG, the order will be in place until all dangerous weather conditions end.

Only essential personnel will be allowed to be out while the order is in place, LCG announced.

You can read the entire order here