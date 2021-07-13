Lafayette compost facility reopens on Wednesday

Pulled weeds can be used as mulch once the sun has thoroughly dried them out. You can also put them in the compost bin where hot temperatures will kill any seeds.

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Department of Public Works Compost Facility will reopen on Wednesday, July 14 after being closed due to mechanical issues since March.

The facility is located at 400 Dugas Rd. and the hours of operation are listed below:

Free compost is available:

Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturdays 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Second Saturdays Only December- February)

Machinery is available to load pickup trucks and trailers. Vehicles with an enclosed back (a car or truck with a camper top) will require citizens to load the compost with their own shovel and container(s).

Residents may bring yard waste:

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Second Saturdays Only December-February)

No processed wood or lumber is accepted, nor is any trash other than tree waste and green waste. Rootballs from trees, with the massive quantities of roots and compacted dirt, are not accepted at the Compost Facility.

The fee for bringing yard waste to the Compost Facility is $6.00 per cubic yard (equivalent to a half-ton pickup bed full).

For more information on the Compost Facility, call 337-291-5637.