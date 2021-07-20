Lafayette City-Parish Council proposing that UL assume responsibility of Science Museum

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Science Museum may see a transfer of leadership soon, as a proposal is on the City-Parish Council meeting agenda for Tuesday evening.

According to reports, a partnership between Lafayette and UL Lafayette is on the table. The City confirmed that the deal is in the works, but details are sparse.

It would likely mean that a five-year partnership would transfer operations responsibilities to UL, while the City would still own the building.

