Lafayette City Council votes to give parks and recreation $1M for facility upgrades

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Culture Director for the Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation Hollis Conway says the mayor-president has discussed a commitment to invest money into parks and recreation.

On Wednesday, the city-council voted on a proposal to give parks and recreation $1 million to help with improvements and upgrades.

The money is an allocation from the city council reserve capital fund.

“If one person uses that center, it’s important to that one person. I want to respect everybody. I don’t want to get into matter how big or how small because then the little people get left out,” Conway said.

Conway says about $330k will be used to turf Fabacher Field.

“That’s going to reduce a lot of maintenance and a lot of costs, cutting, edging and groundwork. It’s going to release staff to address other areas,” he added.

Conway explains about $100k will help to upgrade the air conditioning system at some of the recreation centers to an energy management system.

The new system will regulate air and heating usage.

“We’re losing a lot of money by running the air when nobody is in there. The projections are that we’re going to save money. I think that’s a good investment.”

Conway mentions the improvements, upgrades, and money to get the work done will take a bit of time.

He plans to pace himself and spend wisely with the money his department already has.

Plus, Conway intends to prepare for that investment commitment discussed for the upcoming budget year.

“If we can get our facilities maintained, looking well, get our parks and our equipment, our staffing; just one plug at a time. I am so thankful for this $1 million because it moves us down that road,” Conway stated.