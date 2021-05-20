Lafayette City Council unanimously approves $20M in emergency funding for drainage projects

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Today, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory asked the Lafayette City Council to appropriate funding to expedite drainage projects and accelerate new ones.

In an emergency session, the Lafayette City Council unanimously approved an emergency amendment of the 2020-21 Fiscal Year operating and capital budget of the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government to address the need for drainage measures as a result of the flooding in the City of Lafayette.

The amendment will increase funding for drainage improvement projects in Lafayette. It will increase the use of City General Fund Prior Year Fund Balance by $15,754,000 as well as increase the use of City Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund Prior Year Fund Balance by $4,296,000.

Here’s a list of projects that will be funded by the proposal:

Spot Dredging Vermilion: $5 million

Drainage Maintenance Projects: $3 million

Additional Public Works Projects:

Walker Phase I: $250K Walker Phase III: $1.6 million Lake Farm Detention: $3.85 million Musique Road Detention: $200K

Drainage Equipment:

Flusher Trucks: $900K Gradall: $450K