Lafayette City Council to seek answers on unlicensed surveillance company’s contract

Lafayette's City Council will seek answers from Mayor-President Josh Guillory Tuesday about a no-cost contract he signed with a local, unlicensed surveillance company to install cameras on city-owned utility poles.

Guillory signed the contract with Crime Fighters of Louisiana LLC in November, as first reported by The Current, to allow the company, which is owned by parish resident Hewitt Brooks Bernard, to install surveillance cameras on poles owned by the Lafayette Utilities System at no cost in exchange for access to surveillance footage for law enforcement purposes.

State law requires companies that install or maintain surveillance equipment to be licensed by the state Fire Marshal’s Office, according office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue, who said that neither Crime Fighters of Louisiana nor any of its employees are licensed to do so.

Lafayette’s Police Department already operates roughly 50 surveillance cameras, primarily on the north side of the city, for law enforcement purposes, though the cost of doing so amounts to roughly $120,000 a year.

Because the contract did not include a monetary exchange, Guillory entered into the agreement without input from the City Council, which led to questions at the council’s December meeting about control of the footage and potential privacy violations.

“I agree with cameras. I’ve watched far too much unsolved mysteries to be paranoid and not want cameras everywhere,” Councilwoman Liz Hebert said at the December meeting. “But for me the concern is that we didn’t go to bid, because this person is a private citizen, not a company, and I have other questions myself.”

Councilwoman Nanette Cook echoed Hebert’s concerns and insisted that Guillory’s administration be prepared to answer the council’s questions about the contract. Guillory, who said he approached Bernard about the deal, said during the December meeting that no cameras have been installed yet and that the process will be paused pending the Jan. 5 council meeting.

The council’s concerns about the contract and its potential violation of licensing requirements, which could be punished with a warning, a fine or even criminal penalties, according to Rodrigue, have made the future of Crime Fighter’s contract with LCG uncertain. Tuesday’s council meeting will start at 6 p.m. or after the Lafayette Parish Council meeting ends.

