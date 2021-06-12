Lafayette City Council members to hold town hall meetings on government deconsolidation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette City Council members will each be holding town hall meetings across the city as they seek public input on the Protect the City Committee and its recommendations of deconsolidating the city-parish government.

The Protect the City Committee, a seven-member citizen group formed by the City Council, released a “Draft Report” on their findings regarding deconsolidation.

You can download and read the entire report by clicking below:

Citizens are encouraged to attend and provide their input. For those citizens unable to attend a meeting, they may email comments on the draft report to: ptccommittee@lafayetteLA.gov.

A Protect The City Committee public hearing for citizen comments on the Draft Report will also be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22 at the City-Parish Council Auditorium on W. University Ave.

Town hall meetings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, June 14

South Regional Library — Large Conference Room, 6101 Johnston St.

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Dist. 3 Council Member Liz Hebert

Wednesday, June 16

Clifton Chenier Center, 220 W. Willow St., Building C

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Dist. 1 Council Member Pat Lewis and Dist. 5 Council Member Glenn Lazard

Thursday, June 17

South Regional Library — Large Conference Room, 6101 Johnston St.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted by Dist. 4 Council Member Nanette Cook