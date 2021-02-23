Lafayette City and Parish councils to vote on alcohol age delivery ordinance

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette City and Parish councils are preparing to vote on an ordinance amendment relative to the issuance of alcoholic beverage delivery permits within the city and unincorporated parish.

One proposed change, based on the state, is to move the deliver age from 18 to 21-years-old.

“Previous state law started at 18 yo for delivery since then they upped it to 21 yo,” director of Development and Planning Mary Sliman stated.

Sliman says alcohol delivery is permitted in Lafayette Parish.

“We changed the alcohol ordinance back in 2019 to allow for delivery.”

Sliman says the state has since made changes for alcohol delivery permit holders.

The proposal before the council is to incorporate those state changes into the local ordinance.

Another such change would be to eliminate the 30 percent food requirement and replace with “contain food” for alcohol to be delivered.

“State law was changed to remove the 30 percent. We are doing the same thing with our ordinance so that they read the same,” Sliman added.

Sliman explains that owners and managers only need the state’s bar card and a local certificate of qualification if they plan at anytime to sell, serve, dispense or deliver alcohol.

Sliman says that’s always been the case.

“We encourage owners and managers to get their bar cards that way if they’re dealing with customers in a restaurant or in the case of a delivery there is an accident or something that needs to be made right and they need to deliver alcohol, they can do so,” Sliman explained.