Lafayette citizens urged to create 311 account for basic services

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Citizens of Lafayette are being urged to create an account for the city-parish’s 311 services in an attempt to make it easier for residents to handle basic municipal requests.

“Creating an online account makes it easier to submit a request or report an issue, for example, a missed garbage collection or a pothole in need of repair,” stated LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle. “Creating an account allows users to be notified of the status of their request.”

“We want to be proactive in providing services to our citizens. Our goal has always been to make the online 311 website simple and easy to use, and the service request options are based on the most frequent requests citizens have been historically making,” said LCG Chief Information Officer Randy Gray.

Examples of service request options:

Drainage

Potholes

Hazardous Dumping

Loitering

Panhandling

Tall Grass

Waste Collection

Noise Complaint

Stray Animals

For a complete list of options and to create an online account, follow this link: https://www.311lafayette.services/en-US/.