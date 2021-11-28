Lafayette church, Popeyes on West Pinhook vandalized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Vandals smashed the windows of multiple businesses along West Pinhook Road in Lafayette.

New Beginnings Church, an auto body shop and Popeyes, near the Oil Center, all received heavy damage.

Pastor Larry Wilson of New Beginnings says police are investigating after someone threw a brick through two church windows and fled the area.

No items were missing and no injuries were reported.

Police are looking at dozens of surveillance cameras in the area to develop leads on a suspect.