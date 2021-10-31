Lafayette Church offers safe alternative to trick or treating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette church offered a safe place for kids on Halloween as an alternative to trick or treating.

News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor talked to church leaders about the annual celebration.

“A lot of kids do not get the opportunity to go out trick or treating in a safe place. So we wanted to provide an opportunity for them to come in a safe environment with positive people,” Kesha Epps, Youth Pastor at Destiny of Faith said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the church has had to delay their annual Harvest Fest.

Pastor Deltrice Davis said the church had been doing the annual fest for 20 years.

“It’s something that the children absolutely love every time we do this,” Davis said.

The kids enjoyed trunk-or-treating, a lot of games, food and fun.

“At Destiny we believe in empowering our community and impacting our community. This is just a way to impact our community; we have a safe place for our children and they can build positive memories,” Epps said.

Dressed as her favorite Frozen character Elsa, Deborah Overton shared all the candy received from the trunk and treats.

“I have Milky Way, Chocolates, Snickers, Reeses.”

A special message to all the kids celebrating Halloween: “I hope that they have a great time.”