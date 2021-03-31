Lafayette church hosts community day and vaccination drive April 3

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In Lafayette on the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Carmel Drive, one local organization is hosting a community day and vaccination drive on Saturday, April 3rd.

Lift City Church community day organizer Derrick Lionel says all are welcome.

“We’re having vendors, food vendors, clothing vendors,” he said.

Lionel says volunteers are prepared to giveaway a large amount of gifts.

“We are giving away over 700 Easter baskets to the kids. Utilities are being paid, air fryers, target and Walmart gift cards. There is so much we’re giving to the community just to get people to show up and get engaged,” said Lionel.

Lionel says to ensure community members are taken care of, free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered inside of the facility.

“There is no need to have to prepare anything. You just show up and anybody who wants a COVID vaccination can get one.

Lionel says the community day is a part of the organizations rise and return week leading up to Easter Sunday. Due to the pandemic, the church is finding ways to engage with the community all while staying safe.

“It’s going to be really really incredible we’ve been having events all week long.”

He says Easter Sunday service will operate much differently than previous years. Instead of having one service, there will be two. Those attending must wear masks and social distance.

“We are checking temperatures at the door. We have so many hand sanitizing stations they are swallowing the walls.”

All to ensure the safety of the community. That way we can best keep people good socially distanced and allow them to experience the word and the message and still feel like they are in a safe environment.”

The event is open to the public. You are asked to register for the community day and Sunday service at liftycitychurch.org. In order to participate in the giveaway you must visit the facility and pick up a card.

Fill the card out and bring it with you to community day on Saturday, April 3rd from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.