Lafayette church holding summer enrichment camp to keep students sharp

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One local church and community center is hosting a summer enrichment camp to ensure students remain sharp during the summer break.

School’s out, but the learning continues.

At Lift City Church’s Next Level summer enrichment camp, instructors are preparing grade K-8 students and ensuring they’re on track for the next school year.

“We had a very long year in education,” said Camp Director Ava Ames. “We probably will go back to the in-school setting, and we know that our students missed a lot.”

The curriculum includes Math and ELA lessons and fun activities. Ames says organizers made sure to provide students with top qualified teachers, like Carol Bradley who’s been a science teacher for over 20 years.

“She makes it fun and exciting for them and sometimes they forget they are learning, said Ames.

The camp opened a few weeks ago. Ames says the turnout was unexpected. The community is responding well to the program, which clarifies the need for continued education in the area.

“We have more students than we thought we would have, and to know that we are building our community, we are lifting our community, and to know that the students that came here this summer will be in the place that they have to be is very fulfilling” said Ames.

The program is still accepting students aged 5-18. Camp sessions are $100 dollars per week. For more information visit Lift City Church.