1-year-old in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette Parish toddler is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run Thursday night.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the 600 block of Sweetbriar Street in Lafayette in reference to a vehicle striking the 1-year-old child, then leaving the scene.

An investigation led to the identification of the driver in the hit-and-run as Joseph Broussard, 37, of St. Martinville.

Broussard was arrested, booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury, operating while intoxicated (1st offense) and hit-and-run.

The toddler, who remains in critical condition, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.