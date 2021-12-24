Lafayette cemetery responds to hit and run

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have cited a suspect who drove a truck through the gates of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, desecrating several graves.

Ronnez Jermaul Sanders Jr. of Lafayette La. was issued citations for driving under suspension, Careless operation and Hit and Run.

The cemetery trustee is now questioning why someone would do this just before Christmas.

“Looks like last night on the eve of Christmas Eve somebody went through this gate, went over the graves. We had somebody come and push some of the grave parts back together, but they then took off and then came out the fence on the other side,” Cemetery Trustee Gene Lognoin said.

Lognion says they’re making the necessary repairs.

“It’s a terrible deal, especially at this time of Christmas, where God has so much hope and faith and love, that we have to deal with this. But nobody got hurt that we know of, so we, at cathedral, very much feel the love of everybody in Acadiana, and we thank you for the support in getting this back together.”