Lafayette cemetery faces second allegation they buried family members in wrong spot

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette woman is speaking out after she says a Lafayette cemetery buried her mother in the wrong spot. News Ten has learned it’s the same cemetery where similar mistakes were made recently.

The first report came to News Ten two months ago.

A Kaplan widow discovered another man was buried on top of her husband in the wrong grave.

She didn’t find out until nine months later.

A similar situation is happening again at the same cemetery.

When Venesse Fernell’s brother died in the beginning of 2021, he was buried in Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.

In July, Fernell lost her mother, Delores Moore, to COVID-19.

Fernell’s family wanted Moore to be buried next to her son. They say they made those arrangements with the cemetery. The day of her funeral, however, something else happened.

“Once we started walking and we’re passing up the burial of my brother, and we kept walking, we said, ‘Hold on. Where are we going?’ We kept walking, and they pointed out, ‘This is where she’s at.’ I said, ‘No, she’s not supposed to be this far. She’s supposed to be near my brother.’ Something ain’t right,” Fernell told News Ten.

Fernell said she paid a lot of money to have her mom buried next to her brother. They say they even picked out the spot with the cemetery director, who she says agreed to the plot.

“It didn’t work out that way. He placed her where he wanted to put her, and that’s not right. That’s not right. The family requested in paper where they wanted. They should be placed where you agreed to do so and what you told the family you would do,” she added.

She says since her mom was buried in July, she’s been in the wrong spot, which is across the cemetery from her son.

“When I confronted the guy that runs the cemetery, he said he wouldn’t move her. He’d leave her where she’s at, and that was the end of that,” Fernell said.

She says her family is still fighting to have her mom moved to her rightful spot next to her family.

“That’s all we are asking. Put her in the right spot where she’s supposed to be. She’s still in the spot where she’s not to be,” she added.

News Ten reached out to the Diocese of Lafayette, who owns Calvary Cemetery.

Although they did not give an official statement, officials do say they did their best to rectify the situation.