Lafayette Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees through August 21

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In an attempt to clear out kennels, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is waiving adoption fees for approved adopters through August 21, according to their Facebook page.

You can see a list of available animals up for adoption at LASCC, located at 410 N. Dugas Rd. in Lafayette.

You can visit the shelter from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call (337) 291-5644 or send an email to lascc@lafayettela.gov.