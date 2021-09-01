Lafayette Animal Shelter takes in over 100 animals evacuated from shelters affected by Ida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) has taken in more than 100 animals that were evacuated from shelters in Hurricane Ida’s path.

Some of them were transported Wednesday morning to shelters in New Jersey and Pennsylvania along with animals taken in by Acadiana Animal Aid (AAA). A total of 73 animals from LASCC and AAA were transported.

More animals will arrive at LASCC today from shelters that are damaged or have no electricity post-Ida.

Total Animals Relocated to LASCC:

St. Bernard Parish Animal Control — 9 cats, 4 dogs arriving Wednesday

St. John Parish Animal Shelter — 35 cats, 10 dogs taken in; cats remain at LASCC

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter — 47 cats taken in and remain at LASCC

Vermilion Parish Rabies Control — 25 dogs taken in (Animals are housed outdoors at the shelter in Vermilion Parish and were temporarily housed at LASCC during the storm. They have since returned to their home shelter.)

LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said she’s working with AAA to coordinate flights, funded by Greater Good Charities, to transport the remaining animals.

“In emergency situations, we support our neighbors,” Delahoussaye said. “Before the storm, these animals’ lives were in danger. Post-storm, shelters are no longer functional, not to mention many shelter employees’ homes were affected. Our assistance eases the burden on them.”