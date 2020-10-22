Lafayette Animal Shelter looking for homes for influx of pets after the hurricanes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center is open to the public Monday through Friday despite the pandemic.

Even with the pandemic or hurricane, animals without a home.

The shelter is located at 613 W Pont Des Mouton Rd, Lafayette, LA 70507.

Lafayette Shelter & Care center supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye says before Hurricane Delta staff had to move quickly to get all the animals to a safe location.

“We didn’t want anybody here when the storm hits in case our building was damaged,” Delahoussaye explained.



Delahoussaye says 34 dogs were transported out of Lafayette by Wings of Rescue, a non-profit group that flies at-risk shelter pets from disaster areas.

“We brought them to Hammond where they got on a plane and went to San Diego, California. They’re all going to get adoptive homes there,” Delahoussaye added.



Once that was done, shelter staff immediately prepared for any animals after the storm.

“We did get an influx of surrenders and strays coming in off of the streets after the storm.”



Delahoussaye says while the pandemic and the hurricane brought human life to a slow stand still the circumstances for these furry friends haven’t changed.

“We get some great dogs and great cats. They’re really healthy but it’s just circumstances that may be no fault of their own that they ended up here or were on the streets and just didnt have a home,” Delahoussaye explained.

The shelter has an online adoption account called Adopets where you can fill out an adoption application, pay online and schedule a day to pick up your pet. If you’d like to make an item donation for the shelter, the shelter needs old newspapers, fleece blankets and old beach towels.

https://old.lafayettela.gov/lascc/pages/Pets-Available-for-Adoption.html