Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center is relocating, closing temporarily

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) will temporarily close for one week while employees relocate equipment, supplies, and animals.

The shelter will close at noon on Monday, May 3, and the new location at 410 Dugas Rd. is tentatively scheduled to open on Monday, May 10.

During this time, Animal Control Officers will continue to answer dog bite and dangerous animal calls. Officers will not pick up wildlife traps and the shelter will not accept animals or conduct pet adoptions.