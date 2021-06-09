Lafayette 19-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Sunday morning motorcycle crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette 19-year-old has died from injuries he sustained in an early morning crash Sunday, June 6 at around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Johnston St. and Lana Dr.

Noah Comeaux, 19, of Lafayette, was traveling eastbound on Johnston on a motorcycle when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and was thrown off the bike, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin. He struck a metal pole and was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries.

Griffin said Comeaux passed away from his wounds earlier today.

The investigation is ongoing.