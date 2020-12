YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said E. Milton Ave. (La. 92) will be closed between Verot School Rd. And St. Blaise Lane on Saturday, Dec. 12 for bridge maintenance and repairs.

“Only those living in between the two closures will be allowed to enter/exit,” said Ritter in a press release. “Motorists are encouraged to utilize Fortune Road as a detour. Repair is expected to be completed by end of the day. Thank you for your cooperation.”