Kids’ tennis summer camp opening soon in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The Broussard Sports Complex is opening its courts for the summer.

Kyli Lassalle says children will learn all types of techniques to properly play the sport.

Each week, tennis courts are open Monday through Thursday. Fridays are set aside for rainout days.

Lassalle says during the camp, children between the ages of seven and 18 — and at all levels of play –will be split into groups with staff on hand.

She says groups will take plenty of cool down breaks and make room for fun.

“We actually do water balloon fights, on some days we will play water balloon tennis,” said Lassalle “We keep it light and fun.”

There are safety precautions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Laselle says hand sanitizing stations are set up near the tennis courts. Because of the nature of the game, players will already be safely spread apart for social distancing.

“It’s a great sport for them to be out, they still get to meet other people and play with other kids,” said Lassalle.

The tennis camp allows parents to keep their children active and engaged during the summer break.

“The best benefit is to get off of the iPads and the iPhones and get off of the electronic devices.

They are getting exercise and sunshine,” she said.

Parents can begin registering their kids today. The five-week camp begins June 1st.

Visit their website for a list of dates, times and prices.