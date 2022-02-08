KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — A Kaplan man is in the Lafayette Parish Jail, charged with six counts of pornography involving a juvenile, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

Dusty Luquete, 25, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 7, and has a bond of $22,500, according to a booking report.

The investigation began when an employee from a local cell phone repair shop found a phone that had videos of inappropriate acts between an adult and a juvenile.

He alerted his supervisor, and they contacted LPD. Detectives got a search warrant to get into the suspect’s phone.

Three videos were found showing inappropriate behavior between an adult and a child.

Robin Greene, spokesperson for LPD, urges parents to be careful who they leave their children with and to conduct thorough background checks on babysitters.