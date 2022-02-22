LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A first look at the proposed extension of Kaliste Saloom Road has been revealed through a letter sent to affected neighbors in its path.

A map attached to the letter from Sellers & Associates Inc. shows the existing portion of Kaliste Saloom south of the East Broussard roundabout connecting through a field to Homewood Drive in the River Woods neighborhood.

Lonnie Romero and his wife Kathy live where the proposed connection would enter River Woods. When he opened the surveying letter Saturday, Romero said, “Our worst nightmare happened. A road is coming through.”

This is the map sent on the proposed Kaliste Saloom extension

When he look at the map sent through the mail, the Romeros stopped all their plans of renovating their home.

Based on how he read the map, Romero told News 10, “A portion of the road goes right through my house.”

Our station called Lafayette Consolidated Government Tuesday about the map. LCG Communications & Media Specialist Tonya Trcalek called engineers to get an explanation of the map.

Romero thought the lines showed perhaps a four-lane road leading his home. Trcalek told News 10 upon first glance of the map, “that’s what I thought as well, but that’s not it at all.”

Only the middle line on the map represents the proposed Kaliste Saloom extension. The lines around it are the boundaries of the field survey which extends so far out to address critical issues like electric, drainage, sewage, or water utilities in the area.

The proposed alignment is not final, but it was chosen as the straightest connection to the existing Kaliste Saloom Road and to equally split the undeveloped land between roads for future use.

When it came to the Romero’s other concerns in the proposed entension Trcalek said, “No homes would be affected nor their land because it would run along public right of way the entire length…Now, are they be happy with a road right behind their house? I don’t know but that’s a whole other issue.”